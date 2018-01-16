Moshe Holtzberg arrives in Mumbai 10 years after parents' death in 26/11 terror attack

Mumbai: Moshe Holtzberg, who lost his parents in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, arrived in Mumbai for the first time since the tragedy struck the family over nine years ago, and said he was happy to visit the city.

"Shalom... bahut khushi (I'm very happy)," said a shy Moshe, who arrived at the Mumbai airport shortly after 8 am.

The boy, who is now 11 years old, was accompanied by his grandfather Shimon Rosenberg. Rosenberg said they will visit the

Nariman House, where Moshe's parents were killed in the terror attack in November 2008, and pray there.

"I feel very happy to come to India, to Nariman House where I am going to pray. I will say hi to the people of India. I feel very good in this country," Rosenberg said.

Moshe was two years old when his parents — Rabbi Gavriel Holtzberg and Rivka — were killed during the siege at the Nariman House by 10 Pakistani terrorists in November 2008.

The Jewish couple ran a cultural and outreach centre for the Chabad-Lubavitch movement at the Nariman House in South Mumbai's Colaba area. Moshe's Indian nanny Sandra Samuels had saved the child during the terror attack.

The terrorists carried out the attacks over three days in the city and killed 166 people. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had met Moshe and his grandparents during a visit to Israel in July last year andtold him that he could visit India anytime.

While meeting Modi, Moshe had said, "I remember our connection to Nariman House. I hope I will be able to visit Mumbai and when I get older, live there."

"Dear Mr Modi, I love you and the people in India," the boy had said.