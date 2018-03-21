Modicare gets nod from Cabinet, Union minister JP Nadda calls it 'visionary step towards universal health coverage'

The Cabinet on Wednesday approved the launch of Ayushman Bharat — National Health Protection Mission, (also known as Modicare) which was prominently featured in the 2018-2019 Union Budget, ANI reported.

Cabinet approves the launch of Ayushman Bharat -National Health Protection Mission, also approves the continuation of the National Health Mission. — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2018

Announcing the Cabinet decision, Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda called it "a visionary step towards advancing the agenda of Universal Health Coverage".

I am heartily thankful to Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji & Union Cabinet for approving #NationalHealthProtectionMission. It is one of the world’s largest public health programs. A visionary step towards advancing the agenda of Universal Health Coverage. pic.twitter.com/AzqHMyTbI2 — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) March 21, 2018

Aimed at benefitting 10 crore poor families by providing coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation, the National Health Protection Scheme was announced by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on 1 February 2018.

"This will be the world's largest government funded health care programme. Adequate funds will be provided for smooth implementation of this programme," Jaitley said while presenting the budget for 2018-19, and committing Rs 1,200 crore towards the mission.

Through this scheme, the government aims to increase the benefit cover to nearly 40 percent of the population, mostly the poor and vulnerable sections.

The beneficiaries can avail benefits in both public and empanelled private facilities. To control costs, the payments for treatment will be done on package rate (to be defined by the Government in advance) basis.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently called the scheme the foundation of India's health system.

The scheme was recently lauded by the World Health Education (WHO), which said it has the potential to transform the lives of hundreds of millions of Indians.

Presently, the Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojana (RSBY) provides annual coverage of only Rs 30,000 to poor families.

With inputs from PTI