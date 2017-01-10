Modi urges Denmark to extradite Kim Davy, accused in Purulia arms drop case

Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the issue of the extradition of Niels Holck aka Kim Davy — an accused in the 21-year-old Purulia arms drop case — during his meeting with Danish minister Lars Christian Lilleholt.

ANI also reported that the prime minister hoped Denmark would extend full cooperation in this issue.

India had made a request to Denmark seeking extradition of Kim Davy in December. The efforts at that time came after previous attempts to bring him to India for facing prosecution failed as the courts in Denmark rejected the extradition plea.

CBI sources had said that the request had been sent to Denmark but had refused to divulge the new grounds under which it has been sent, citing confidentiality.

The Purulia arms drop case relates to the incident on the night of 17 December, 1995, when an AN-26 aircraft dropped arms and ammunition in West Bengal's Purulia district. The consignment had hundreds of AK-47 rifles, pistols, anti-tank grenades, rocket launchers and thousands of rounds of ammunition.

The crew consisted of five Latvian citizens and British national Peter Bleach, all of whom were arrested. Davy, a Danish citizen and the prime accused in the case, had escaped.

The crew was released from a prison in Kolkata in 2000 after requests from the Russian authorities, while Bleach was given a presidential pardon in 2004 following requests by the UK government.

