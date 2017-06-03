Modi to hold talks with French President Macron; terrorism and climate change on agenda

Paris: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold talks on Saturday with the newly-elected French president Emmanuel Macron on ways to enhance the bilateral strategic ties and discuss key issues like terrorism and climate change.

"Reached France for a vital visit to enhance ties with one of our most important strategic partners," Prime Minister Modi tweeted after landing here.

Both countries are expected to issue a joint declaration after the Modi-Macron meeting at the Elysee Palace, the official residence of the President of France.

He reached France after wrapping up his visit to Russia during which he held talks with President Vladimir Putin and attended an international economic forum. Before Russia, Modi also visited Germany and Spain and held talks with the top leadership there.

"France is one of our most important Strategic Partners. I look forward to meeting President Macron and have discussions on issues of mutual interest," Modi had said ahead of his visit.

"I would be exchanging views with the French President on important global issues including UN Security Council reforms and India's permanent membership of the UN Security Council, India's membership of the various multilateral export control regimes, counter-terrorism cooperation, collaboration on climate change and International Solar Alliance," he had said.

France is India's 9th largest investment partner. France is also a key partner in India's development initiatives in areas like defence, space, nuclear and renewable energy, urban development and railways.

Prime Minister Modi had also called up Macron to congratulate him on his poll victory and said he looked forward to work with him to further deepen the bilateral ties.

39-year-old Macron created history last month by becoming the youngest president of France.