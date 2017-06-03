You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News
  3. Modi meets French President Macron for one-on-one talks; delegation level talks to follow

Modi meets French President Macron for one-on-one talks; delegation level talks to follow

IndiaIANSJun, 03 2017 16:31:30 IST

Paris: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met newly elected French President Emmanuel Macron for one-on-one talks ahead of delegation-level bilateral discussions in Paris.

Macron, who assumed office on 14 May, welcomed Modi with a warm hug at the Elysee Palace.

"A meeting to mark a new warmth and friendship. PM @narendramodi meets new French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay tweeted.

With US President Donald Trump announcing his country's withdrawal from the Paris Agreement on climate change, the climate issue is likely to be a major area of focus in Saturday's talks.

While Macron has strongly criticised Trump's move, Modi said on Friday that India would continue to work for environment protection "Paris or no Paris".

File image of PM Modi. PTI

File image of PM Modi. PTI

France is also a major partner of India in defence cooperation and the ninth largest investment partner.

Modi arrived here on Friday evening on the final leg of his six-day, four-nation tour of Europe. Prior to France, he visited Germany, Spain and Russia.


Published Date: Jun 03, 2017 04:31 pm | Updated Date: Jun 03, 2017 04:31 pm

Also See







Champions Trophy 2017
MatchDateDetails
1Jun 4IND Vs PAK
2Jun 5AUS Vs BAN
3Jun 6ENG Vs NZ
4Jun 7PAK Vs SA
5Jun 8IND Vs SL
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores