Modi govt has proved it can help farmers and industry simultaneously: Amit Shah

Raipur: BJP president Amit Shah on Friday said the NDA government has proved that it can simultaneously develop villages and industry, and not even the opposition can accuse it of corruption after three years.

He was speaking at the inauguration of `Modi Fest', an exhibition showcasing achievements of three years of Narendra Modi-led government, at Gauss Memorial grounds in Raipur.

"Earlier, it would be asked whether the government of the day was pro-farmers or pro-industry. But the Modi government has proved that it can develop farmers as well as the industry," Shah said.

"This government has completed three years, but neither the media nor the opposition can accuse it of corruption. This is a transparent and decisive government," Shah said.

The NDA government is aiming to bring not just economic reforms but an economic transformation, he said.

"This government has ensured construction of toilets, availability of gas cylinders in the houses of poor. The poor now have bank accounts," he said.

"Modi has presented a development model based on inclusive growth which aims at taking development to everyone in the society. India has become the fastest growing economy in the world under the Modi-led BJP government," he said.

"Through Yoga day, this government increased the prestige of the country and its traditions," he said.

A befitting reply was given to Pakistan through the surgical strikes, he added.

In UPA government, "every minister considered himself to be the prime minister", the BJP chief said.

"People then waited for long to hear the prime minister (Manmohan Singh). He had to wait for a call from 10 Janpath (Congress president's residence) before saying anything," Shah said, in a jibe at the Congress-led regime.