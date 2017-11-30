Mob attacks army convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Badgam district even as encounter op continues; one injured

Srinagar: A teenager was injured in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday in clashes with the army in Badgam district where a gunfight is raging between security forces and militants.

Police said an army convoy carrying reinforcements to Futlipora village, where the gun battle was on, was attacked with stones by a mob in Pakherpora Chowk.

"Fifteen-year-old Sinar Ahmad was injured when the army resorted to aerial firing after the mob attack on the convoy. Ahmad was shifted to hospital in Srinagar," a police officer said.

Following specific information about the presence of militants, the security forces on Thursday morning surrounded the Futlipora village.

"As they closed in on the hiding militants, the security forces were fired upon triggering the encounter, which is still on," the police officer said.

Authorities have suspended Internet services in the district to prevent spread of rumours, he said.