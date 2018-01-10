MM Kalburgi murder case: SC issues notice to NIA, CBI, Maharashtra and Karnataka govts over plea seeking SIT probe

The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued a notice to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the governments of Maharashtra and Karnataka over a plea filed by Umadevi Kalburgi, wife of murdered journalist MM Kalburgi. Umadevi has demanded an SIT probe into her husband's killing.

In her plea, Umadevi has also claimed that there is a similarity in the pattern of murders of her husband, leftist thinker and rationalist Govind Pansare and rationalist Narendra Dabholkar, according to ANI.

News18 further reported that her plea stated that the Kalburgi murder had "left every right-minded person in society shell-shocked".

"Every offence is a crime against society and is unpardonable, yet there are some species of ghastly, revolting and villainous violations of the invaluable right to life, which leave all sensible and right-minded persons of society shell-shocked and traumatised in the body and soul," the report quoted her plea as stating.

On 30 August, 2015, MM Kalburgi – writer, scholar and rationalist – was shot dead by two unidentified men in Dharwad, Karnataka. His murder was the third instance in two years where a rationalist author had been killed.

The key suspects in Kalburgi's murder — Rudra Patil, Sarang Akolkar and Vinay Pawar — are also key suspects in the Dabholkar and Pansare murder cases.

With inputs from PTI