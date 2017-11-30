Mizoram governor says he hopes president's visit brings state's issues to the fore

Aizawl: Mizoram Governor Lt Gen (Retd) Nirbhay Sharma expressed optimism that President Ram Nath Kovind's visit to the state would bring several issues concerning it to the forefront.

He said Mizoram occupied a strategic place in the Act East Policy, but while it achieved admirably in various human development indices and social indicators such as literacy rate and sex ratio, infrastructural deficit was acute.

"The way ahead is to enhance connectivity in all its dimensions - i-ways (information ways), highways, airways, railways and waterways; 'panch tatva' as our Hon'ble Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) has called it in the context of the North East," he said.

Kovind became only the second president to address the Mizoram Assembly, after APJ Abdul Kalam. In a special session of the Assembly earlier in the day, Kovind hailed Mizoram as "special", and said it is the focus of the Act East Policy that aims at providing access to new markets for the state.