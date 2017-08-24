Mizoram CM accepts resignation of Buddha Dhan Chakma, says govt never discriminated against tribals

Aizawl: Mizoram Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla has accepted the resignation of Minister Buddha Dhan Chakma who was critical of his stance on the Chakma people, while stressing that his government did not discriminate against tribals.

Chakma, the Minister of State for Sericulture and Fisheries, quit earlier this week protesting the denial of medical education seats from the state quota to Chakma tribal students.

The Congress government in Mizoram never discriminated against Chakma tribals or any genuine inhabitants of the state, Thanhawla told the media on Wednesday evening.

"However, my government does not want illegal migrants — Chakma or any other communities — from adjoining states and neighbouring countries to settle in the state and enjoy equal rights and status with the domicile citizens."

Mizoram shares an unfenced 510-km border with Myanmar and a 318-km border with Bangladesh. It also shares borders with Assam, Manipur and Tripura. The same tribal communities are living on both sides of the borders.

The chief minister said, "I am not aware whether some Mizo NGOs are active to discriminate Chakma people. Our government has been giving equal treatment to all citizens who are genuine residents of Mizoram."

Thanhawla also said there would be no cabinet reshuffle even after the resignations of two ministers, including Buddha Dhan Chakma.