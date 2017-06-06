Mizoram chief minister Lal Thanhawla chairs meeting to discuss Mizo Peace Accord

Aizawl: The first meeting of the newly-formed Peace Accord Review Committee discussed proposals to implement some of the terms of the Mizo Peace Accord, which were yet to be fulfilled.

The discussion at the meeting, chaired by Mizoram Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla on Monday, revolved around the proposals of the Peace Accord MNF Returnees Association (PAMRA), an association of the former underground Mizo National Front (MNF) militants.

The three PAMRA members, who were included in the committee as invitees, proposed that ex-gratia should be paid to the kin of all those killed during the 20-year long disturbance triggered by the declaration of independence from the Indian Union by the MNF in March 1966.

Providing land and housing assistance to the former underground personnel also figured at the meeting with the PAMRA representatives, who urged the state government to submit the proposals to the Centre.

Though the Mizo accord was inked on 30 June 1986, the former underground personnel said that many of the terms and conditions of the peace agreement were yet to be met by the Centre.