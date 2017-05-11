Mizoram Board of School Education announces Class XII results

The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) has announced the results of Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Examination or Class XII state board exams on Thursday, media reports said.

A report by NDTV said, for checking the results online easily, one can register in advance on the MBSE official website, mbse.edu.in. Once registered, the results tab will lead you to the page where your login credentials can reveal individual results. Students can also take print out of the same.

The Board's Class X results were declared on 2 May and the Class XII exams were expected at any time on Thursday. Students have been waiting for the results to start applying to different colleges in the country for higher education.

According to News Nation, the MBSE is the main academic authority for management of school education in the state of Mizoram. The Board was set up in 1975 under the Mizoram Board of School Education Act.