Miranda House' School of Open Learning bans selfies; students to approach Delhi Commission for Women

The School of Open Learning (SOL) at New Delhi's Miranda House College has issued a notice to its students, putting a ban on clicking selfies, combing hair and modelling on campus. According to a report in The Telegraph, the students are not happy with the notice and have decided to approach the Delhi Commission for Women.

The notice to the students, issued in Hindi says: "Many students have been seen clicking selfies, combing their hair and modelling... The college administration does not permit this. If any student is found wasting their time, then she will be suspended for the day and sent out of the campus."

The Indian Express expanded on the contents of the notice:

"Miranda House College and its teachers are always fighting to ensure your higher education. We hope that women students benefit from this opportunity and focus on academics. Many women have been seen taking selfies, combing their hair and modelling in the gallery. This is misutilisation of time. The college does not give permission for this. If any student is found misutilising their time, they will be suspended from the classes held on that particular day, and will be made to leave the college premises."

The report adds that this notice was put up at the college main gate under the name of the coordinator of SOL and Personal Contact Programme Centre at Miranda House College. SOL director CS Dubey said the school had nothing to do with the notice.

The Hindustan Times quoted college principal Prathibha Jolly as saying that the notice was issued out of concern for the students' safety. "These students perch dangerously on the parapet and pillars while clicking seflies in groups. It is solely out of safety concerns that we put up this notice," she said.

However, in The Indian Express report, Jolly added that the notice was drafted by the staff in an internal discussion, but was only "suggestive", since it did not bear a signature.

"We have no power to suspend them. The notice was just to make them aware. Unfortunately, it seems like they are shooting a modelling portfolio," Jolly is quoted in The Telegraph report.