Minor girl molested, filmed in Odisha's Malkangiri; police registers case under POSCO Act

A schoolgirl was allegedly stripped naked and filmed inside her school premises by three men in Malkangiri district of Odisha on 7 November. The police has started investigating the case, according to media reports.

The Odia language news channel Kalinga TV said the three accused men barged into the school and dragged the girl to a secluded place in the kitchen. She was threatened at knife-point and ordered to strip naked. A professor who tried to save her was beaten up.

Before leaving, the men threatened the girl and the teacher against informing anybody about the incident.

The police have registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the IT Act. A special team has also been constituted for the investigation, Zee News reported.

It's the second such incident in a little over a month to be reported from rural Odisha.

On 10 October, a minor girl from a remote village in Koraput district of the state was allegedly raped by four men near Kunduli. In her statement to the police, she had claimed that the accused were in combat uniforms.

According to the victim's brother, the accused were paramilitary jawans engaged in anti-Maoist operations, as per a report on Hindustan Times. However, BSF and CRPF authorities have denied the involvement of their jawans in the incident, The Hindu reported.

The incident had led to widespread outrage across the state prompting Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to order a judicial inquiry, according to Outlook.

With inputs from PTI