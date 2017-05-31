Mining contract row: AAP urges Justice JS Narang to recuse himself from probe

Chandigarh: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday urged Justice (retd) JS Narang to recuse himself from the judicial probe into allegations of impropriety against Punjab Irrigation and Power Minister Rana Gurjit Singh in the multi-crore sand mining auctions.

AAP MLA Sukhpal Khaira in a statement said Justice (retd) Narang should withdraw from the judicial inquiry in view of his son being counsel of Gurjit Singh's family.

"Amitjeet Singh Narang, son of Justice (retd) J S Narang is the counsel of Rana Prabhdeep Singh, nephew of Rana Gurjit Singh in CRM-M 12355 of 2017," Khaira said.

This clearly exposes the close relations and counsel-client arrangement between the families of Narang and the accused minister, Khaira alleged.

Punjab government had on Monday ordered setting up of a judicial commission to probe the allegations of impropriety against the minister in the multi-crore sand mining auctions held recently by the state government.

The one-man commission would include Justice (retd) Narang and submit the report within one month.