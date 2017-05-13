You are here:
Militants open fire on security forces in south Kashmir's Pulwama district

Srinagar:  Militants opened fire on security forces in a village in Tral township of south Kashmir's Pulwama district following which a cordon and search
operation was launched to nab them.

The security forces were patrolling Seer village of Tral when unidentified militants opened fire on them, triggering a brief gunfight, a police official said.

There was no immediate report of any casualty, he said. He said a cordon and search operation has been launched to track them.

Reinforcements have also been rushed to seal the escape routes, the official said, adding there was no fresh contact with the militants and efforts are on to flush them out.


Published Date: May 13, 2017 02:44 pm | Updated Date: May 13, 2017 02:44 pm

