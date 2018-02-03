Militants hurl grenade at CRPF troopers in Jammu and Kashmir's Tral; four injured, including two civilians

Srinagar: Four persons, including two paratroopers, were injured on Saturday when militants hurled a grenade at a CRPF party in Tral town in south Kashmir.

Police sources said militants hurled a grenade at a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) party in Batagund area of Tral in the afternoon.

"Four persons, including two civilians and two CRPF troopers, were injured in the explosion. The injured have been shifted to hospital and the area has been surrounded for searches," sources said.