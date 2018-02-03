Co-Sponsor
Militants hurl grenade at CRPF troopers in Jammu and Kashmir's Tral; four injured, including two civilians

India IANS Feb 03, 2018 13:56:15 IST

Srinagar: Four persons, including two paratroopers, were injured on Saturday when militants hurled a grenade at a CRPF party in Tral town in south Kashmir.

Representational image. Reuters

Police sources said militants hurled a grenade at a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) party in Batagund area of Tral in the afternoon.

"Four persons, including two civilians and two CRPF troopers, were injured in the explosion. The injured have been shifted to hospital and the area has been surrounded for searches," sources said.


