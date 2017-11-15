Militant killed, two Assam Rifles jawans injured in encounter in Manipur's Chandel district

Imphal: A militant was on Wednesday killed while two Assam Rifles jawans were injured in an encounter between heavily-armed militants and the paramilitary force in Chandel district of Manipur bordering Myanmar, police said.
The encounter took place at around 5 am when Assam Rifles personnel spotted militants planting Improvised Explosive Device (IED) at Chamol village, 18 km from Chakpikarong police station, a senior police officer said.
A gunbattle followed in which the unidentified militant was killed and two Assam Rifles jawans were injured, the police officer said.
A rifle and three unexploded IEDs were recovered from the site by the Assam Rifles troopers, he said.
Additional forces were rushed to the remote village and a combing operation was on, the police officer said.
On Monday, two Assam Rifles jawans were killed and six others were injured when militants exploded a powerful IED at Man Mani village in the same district, following which security had been strengthened.
Banned insurgent outfit Revolutionary People's Front (RPF) had claimed responsibility for Monday's attack.
