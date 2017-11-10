Middle Class Abbay teaser: Nani, Sai Pallavi's chemistry seems to be USP of Dil Raju's film

Ninnu Kori star Nani’s upcoming Telugu film Middle Class Abbay has dropped its first teaser. The film, directed by Sriram Venu, has raised huge expectations with Nani and Sai Pallavi, who made a splash with her massive hit Fidaa in July this year, coming together as the lead cast of MCA.

In the teaser, Nani's character clarifies that MCA is not a qualification but a mindset that screams, "middle class and proud." He is seen chasing Pallavi's character at a bus stop but she surprises him with her directness. Their chemistry is certainly what their fans cannot wait to experience on the big screen.

Middle Class Abbayi has released a teaser just in time as the filmmakers are planning for a Pongal release, as reported by Chitramala. This is producer Dil Raju’s second project with Nani after their success together in Nenu Local.

The music of the film is composed by Devi Sri Prasad which is sure to add more appeal to the film. The film, which will see Nani in a middle class boy’s avatar, is a highly anticipated release for the audiences. Deccan Chronicle quotes Venu as saying, “I’m confident that the film will strike a chord with all sections of the audience."