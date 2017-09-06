MHA gives more financial powers to CRPF, BSF, NIA; chiefs can spend Rs 15 crore for big projects

New Delhi: Chiefs of central armed police forces like CRPF and BSF and other central agencies have been empowered to spend up to Rs 15 crore for executing major projects and Rs one crore for minor works, including repairing of residential buildings, a home ministry official said.

The home ministry in an order enhanced the financial powers of the directors general of CRPF, BSF, CISF, ITBP, SSB, NSG, Assam Rifles and National Investigation Agency and director of Intelligence Bureau to execute major projects to Rs 15 crore from Rs 10 crore, the official said.

The major projects include construction of buildings, purchase of vehicles besides others.

Similarly, the chiefs have also been authorised to spend up to Rs one crore for carrying out minor works like petty repairs and administrative expenditure. So far, they were allowed to spend up to Rs 50 lakh.

The decision was taken by Union home secretary Rajiv Gauba to bring greater flexibility in operations, reduce delays and facilitate quick decision on matters involving financial expenditure, the official said.

Earlier, the ministry gave financial powers to the joint secretaries to spend up to Rs 50 crore for executing works and purchasing land.

Joint secretaries have also been allowed to make procurement through open or limited tender of up to Rs 20 crore and procurement through negotiated or single tender or proprietary contract of up to Rs 5 crore.