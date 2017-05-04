Meo Muslims seek countrywide ban on cow slaughtering fearing lynch mobs

Jaipur: Meo Muslims, a community of mainly the dairy farmers, want the cow to be declared as the national animal or a countrywide ban on its slaughtering in the wake of the lynching of a man by cow vigilantes on suspicion of cow smuggling.

The Meo community, which has a population of 60 lakh spread over in parts of Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, has called a meeting of its core committee on 8 May to discuss the issue in the wake of the lynching of 55-year-old Pehlu Khan last month by a group of cow vigilantes.

"The government should either declare cow as the national animal or ban cow slaughtering across the country,” Sher Mohammad, head of the Meo Panchayat, Alwar told PTI today.

"We have convened a meeting to discuss this issue. We will write letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje," he added.

He noted that Alwar and Bharatpur in Rajasthan and the nearby region in Haryana have over 60 lakh population of Meo Muslim community who are mainly the dairy farmers.

"We earn our livelihood by selling cow milk," Mohammad said.

He said the allegations of cow slaughtering against the community by cow vigilantes is nothing new.

"Despite the fact that we are dairy farmers and do not run slaughter houses, we are beaten up, just on the basis of suspicion,” he said.

Pehlu Khan, who hailed from Haryana, was attacked by cow vigilantes in Behror in Rajasthan when he along with others was allegedly illegally transporting cows from Jaipur to Haryana.

Khan died during treatment at the hospital while others were given treatment last month.