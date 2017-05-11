Mehbooba Mufti meets Union Home Secy Rajiv Mehrishi to discuss Jammu and Kashmir security situation

You are here:
PTI May, 11 2017

Srinagar: Union Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi on thursday met Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti here and discussed the security situation in the state.

Union Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi is in Shrinagar to discuss security issues.PTI

Mehrishi, who arrived here on thursday morning, a day after a young Kashmiri Army officer was abducted and shot dead by militants in Shopian district, is also scheduled to call on Governor N N Vohra later in the day.

He will also chair a meeting with senior security officials, including Director General of Police(DGP) S P Vaid, to get a first—hand information about the security scenario in the state, particularly in the Kashmir Valley.

"During the meeting, the Union home secretary had discussed the overall situation in the state with the Chief Minister", an official spokesperson said.

Jammu and Kashmir had witnessed violence during the 9 April bypoll in the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat in which eight people lost their lives in more than 200 incidents.

The Election Commission was then forced to postpone and then cancel the 25 May bypoll to Anantnag Lok Sabha seat, saying that the situation there was not feasible for holding election.

There has been protests by students in the Valley last month against alleged police excesses. Students, including girls, were seen pelting stones on security personnel in these incidents.


