Mehbooba Mufti holds public interaction with locals in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda for over 15 hours

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday held meetings with locals in Doda district for over 15 hours, in one of the longest public interactions in recent times by a leader, officials said.

Mufti, who reached Doda on Sunday on the second leg of her three-day tour of Chenab valley region, started grievances redressal camp at 10.30 am which continued till late in the night, a government spokesperson said in an official statement.

The last deputation which met her past midnight at around 1.40 am came from Palmas area of Doda and demanded construction of a footpath and connecting the area with the circular road of the town.

Around 100 deputations met Mufti during her public outreach programme and given the large number of people and their demands, it continued past midnight making it one of the longest interactions in the state in recent times, it said.

According to the statement, the grievances redressal camps convened by the chief minister generally extend up to late in the evenings.

The camp at Kishtwar on Saturday which started at 11 am ended at 11.30 pm with a deputation from Drabshalla bringing their problems to her notice, it added.