Mehbooba Mufti expresses sorrow over death of three soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir's Machhil sector

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti expressed deep sorrow over the death of three soldiers in Machhil sector of Kupwara district who were killed when their post came under an avalanche on Friday.

The chief minister conveyed her sympathies to the families of dead soldiers, officials said.

Mufti also expressed grief over the death of three people in a road accident at Budhal, Nowshera, today, they said. Meanwhile, she directed the Jammu divisional administration to ensure that the injured in the accident were provided all possible assistance, officials said.

She also directed that the critically injured be airlifted to Jammu for specialised treatment.