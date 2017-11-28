Mehbooba Mufti expresses concern over allegations of harassment of Jammu and Kashmir prisoners in Tihar Jail

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday expressed serious concern over the alleged harassment and physical torture of Kashmiri prisoners at the Tihar Central Jail in New Delhi.

Official sources said the chief minister spoke to Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba on telephone.

"The chief minister sought the Home Secretary's intervention into the alleged harassment and manhandling of Kashmiris in Tihar Jail.

"The home secretary promised a thorough probe into the alleged incidents and punishment to those found guilty," an official said.

Among those allegedly tortured inside the Tihar Jail on 21 November was Shahid Yusuf, son of Muzaffarabad-based Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin.