Co-Sponsor
In association with
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Mehbooba Mufti denounces call for separate state for Muslims day after cleric's suggestion

India PTI Jan 31, 2018 18:28:00 IST

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday denounced a demand to have a separate state for Muslims, in an apparent reference to a top cleric's suggestion made on Tuesday.

File image of Jammu and Kashmir's chief minister Mehbooba Mufti. AFP

File image of Jammu and Kashmir's chief minister Mehbooba Mufti. AFP

"J&K was neither a party to the partition of our country nor did we support division on religious lines. We as a state opted for the opposite, but unfortunately are still paying the price. I strongly condemn any statement made asking for Muslims in India to demand a separate state," the chief minister posted on Twitter, though she did not name anyone.

On Tuesday, the deputy grand mufti of Jammu and Kashmir, Nasir-ul-Islam, had alleged that Muslims in the country were living a "pathetic" life and they should demand a separate state within India.

"Muslims are being harassed under various pretexts such as love jihad and cow vigilantism...They are being targeted.

"If it continues like this, then they should demand a separate country within India," the cleric had told reporters.


Published Date: Jan 31, 2018 18:28 PM | Updated Date: Jan 31, 2018 18:28 PM

Also See






Budget jargon explained- Budget 2018



Top Stories




Cricket Scores