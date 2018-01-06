Mehbooba Mufti condemns killing of four policemen in IED blast in Sopore, says vortex of violence needs to break

Srinagar: Denouncing the killing of four policemen in an IED blast in Sopore, Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday urged the people to work shoulder to shoulder to break the "vortex of violence" in the state.

These young policemen were killed when they were on duty to protect the people in the town. It is highly unfortunate to see, Mufti said.

"The vortex of violence in the state needs to be broken and for that every section of society has to work shoulder to shoulder," the chief minister said.

She wrote on Twitter,

Pained to hear that four policeman have been killed in an IED explosion in Sopore. My deepest condolences to their families.

— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) January 6, 2018

Four policemen on patrol duty were killed when an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by militants went off in Sopore in north Kashmir. Militants had planted the IED near a shop in a lane between the 'Chotta Bazaar' and 'Bada Bazaar' in Sopore in Baramulla district and detonated it when policemen reached the scene, an official said. Former chief minister Omar Abdullah tweeted,

Very sad news from #Sopore. May the four brave J&K police personnel killed in the line of duty today rest in peace. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) January 6, 2018

J-K Congress chief GA Mir condemned the killing and said the incident had exposed the tall claims of the Mehbooba

government about the Kashmir situation being normal. The central and J&K governments were engaged in

concealing the truth, he alleged.