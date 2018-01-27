Mehbooba Mufti condemns Kabul car bombing that killed 40, calls for unity to defeat 'nexus' of terror

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday condemned the car bomb attack in the Afghan capital, saying, "We all must unite to vanquish this nexus of terror."

At least 40 people were killed and 140 others injured when a Taliban suicide bomber, driving an explosive-laden ambulance, triggered a blast near the old interior ministry building in Kabul.

The offices of the European Union and the High Peace Council are also nearby, along with a number of foreign embassies and the police headquarters.

"I strongly condemn the suicide car bomb attack in the Afghan Capital. We all must unite to vanquish this nexus of terror. My thoughts amd prayers go out to the victims and their families," Mehbooba wrote on Twitter.