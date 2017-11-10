Meghalaya's NPP announces names of 24 party candidates for 2018 Assembly elections

Shillong: The National People's Party (NPP) has announced the name of 24 party candidates including that of former union minister Agatha K Sangma for next year's Meghalaya Assembly election.

The names of the 24 NPP candidates were announced by NPP president WR Kharlukhi who headed the state election committee on Thursday.

Agatha, the youngest daughter of former Lok Sabha PA Sangma will contest the election from South Tura assembly constituency in West Garo Hills district. Agatha is a former MP from Tura Lok Sabha and also a former minister of state for rural development in the UPA II government.

Agathas eldest brother James K Sangma, the NPP spokesperson and Nihim D Shira both MLAs have been renominated from the Dadenggre and Songsak constituencies respectively.

The names of other candidates announced were that of former deputy chief minister Timothy D Shira, former deputy Speaker H S Shylla, two former ministers FW Momin and Manirul Islam Sarkar and former MLA Marcuise N Marak.

The other candidates include W Shylla, former chief executive member of the Khasi hills autonomous district council CB Syiem. Syiem will contest from Nongpoh.

Assembly elections in Meghalaya are due in March next year.