Meghalaya hit by 4.7 intensity earthquake; no casualties reported

Shillong: A moderate intensity quake measuring 4.7 on the Richter Scale on Monday shook Meghalaya but there was no report of any casualty.

Officials at the Regional Seismological Centre here said the epicentre was at a depth of 60 km in remote East Garo Hills district.

The quake, that lasted for a few seconds, occurred at around 9.05 am.

Meghalaya and the seven other north eastern states fall in Zone 5 of the country's earthquake zoning map.

According to the zoning map, Zone 5 is associated with the highest level of seismicity.