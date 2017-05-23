Meghalaya Board Class 10 result 2017 leaked: MBOSE blames 'technical glitch'

An online leak of the merit list of Meghalaya board Class 10 results overshadowed the declaration of Meghalaya Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) on Tuesday.

According to reports, the list of top 20 scorers in Class 10 was leaked online on Monday night, hours before the results were declared. The board has, however, blamed the leak on a technical glitch and denied that it could have been caused due to an internal fault, according to Hindustan Times.

The official said he came to know that it was leaked on Facebook and “some people who were close to us also told us that it happened”, according to The Shillong Times.

The leak comes just hours after Haryana board's results stirred a similar controversy.

Haryana board had initially released an incorrect merit list for the Class 10 examination, which had to be rectified later. The board even sacked two of its employees who were held responsible for the goof up.

However, the Meghalaya board's leaked list was not incorrect. The official result, as well as the leaked merit list, said Duyu Asung of St. George Secondary School in Nongmynsong and Lamphrang Lyngdoh of Ram Krishna Mission HS School in Cherrapunji got the first rank, securing 568 out of 600 marks.

The merit list featured 20 candidates. This year, more than 50,000 students appeared for the SSLC exam in the state, of which 54.04 percent students secured a pass certificate.

The board officials said that only the PDF containing merit list was leaked and the rest of the result was declared as per the schedule at 10 am on Tuesday.

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) had authorised 10 other websites to declare results, however it said that the leak didn't seem to emanate from any of those websites. MBOSE blamed the National Informatics Centre, the national data repository, for the glitch, Hindustan Times reported.