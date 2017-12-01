Meet Bombay Lokal, the politically charged hip-hop collective from the northern suburbs of Mumbai

Bombay Lokal is the very first Hip-Hop collective from "Vasai-Nalasopara-Virar"(northern suburbs of Mumbai). It is a movement initiated by skilled/passionate hip-hop artists to spread the culture and to raise socio-political awareness amongst the youth.

Founded with a vision to combine all the elements of Hip-hop together. The objective of this collective is to unite the people, raise social or political awareness amongst the youth, and provide recognition to the street culture by making it reach to the local masses of Mumbai and beyond.