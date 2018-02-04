MEA terms media report claiming Kulbhushan Jadhav to be an active Indian Navy officer false, riddled with 'inaccuracies'

New Delhi: The Indian government on Saturday dismissed as "riddled with factual inaccuracies" a media report that suggested that Kulbhushan Jadhav, the Indian national who was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on alleged espionage charges, might be a serving Indian naval officer.

"The report is riddled with factual inaccuracies and presents a false story which is concocted and mischievous," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in response to a query.

"The story relies considerably on the tutored videos of Jadhav released by the Pakistan government and furthers its propaganda.

"This places a big question mark on the credibility of this story and the intended purpose," he added.

Kumar reiterated that the facts on Jadhav "remain what we have released in our previous statements".

"Jadhav is a retired Indian naval officer, who was engaged in a business in Iran, and was kidnapped in Iran and produced in Pakistan," he said. "We are fighting his case at the ICJ (International Court of Justice at The Hague)."