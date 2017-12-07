MEA says India's stand on Palestine not determined by any third country even as Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem triggers concern

New Delhi: India on Thursday said its position on Palestine is independent, consistent and not determined by any third country as US president Donald Trump's announcement recognising Jerusalem as the Israeli capital triggered concern from around the world.

Reacting to the US announcement, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said India's position on Palestine is shaped by its own views and interests.

"India's position on Palestine is independent and consistent. It is shaped by our views and interests, and not determined by any third country," he said responding to a query on the US move.

Trump had on Wednesday recognised Jerusalem as Israel's capital, reversing decades of US and international policy on the holy city.

The announcement triggered sharp reaction from several leaders of in the Middle East and around the world.

The United Nations Security Council has convened an emergency meeting tomorrow in the wake of the controversial move by the US President.

At least eight of the 15 members of the Security Council, including Britain and France -– the two permanent members which closely align themselves on most of the global issues

asked for the special meeting of the top decision-making wing of the UN.

The Palestinian Authority warned that the "unilateral and provocative" decision will further embolden Tel Aviv's illegal policies, aggravate the tensions and destabilise the region.