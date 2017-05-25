MEA not aware of meeting between Narendra Modi and Nawaz Sharif in Kazakhstan

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said it was not aware of any request from Pakistan for a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif on the sidelines of the SCO multilateral summit in Kazakhstan next month.

Both Modi and Sharif are expected to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meet to be held in Kazakhstan's capital Astana on 8 and 9 June.

"I am not aware of any such request we have received so far," MEA spokesperson Gopal Baglay said when asked whether Pakistan has asked for a meeting during Modi's visit to Astana.