MBOSE SSLC result 2017 declared: Check your scores at mbose.in

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBSE) has announced results for Secondary School Leaving Certificate(SSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Arts stream examinations on Tuesday at 10 am. Students can check their results on either of the two websites: mbose.in or megresults.nic.in.

Students can also avail their results via SMS service.

The Class X candidates have to type <MBOSE10>space<Roll Number> and send the text to either 56263 or 5676750. They can also type <MG12A>space<Roll Number> and send to 52070.

For the Class XII Arts candidates, the format is <MBOSE12A> space<Roll number> and send to 56263 or 5676750. They can also type <MG10>space<Roll Number> and send to 52070.

The Meghalaya class X exams were conducted between 2 and 16 March 2017. The Class XII exams were held from 3 to 29 March 2017.

Steps to obtain results from website