MBOSE Results 2017 to be declared at 10 am: Check megresults.nic.in for Class 10, 12 (Arts) scorecards

Class 10 results for the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) are just about to be announced at 10 am on Tuesday at the board's official website megresults.nic.in. MBOSE will also declare results for the Art stream for Class 12 at the same time.

Results for all the other streams of Class 12 were declared on 8 May.

Students can access their results on the board's official websites: mbose.in or megresults.nic.in. The marksheets for both, Class 10 and Class 12 will be available at respective schools. This year all marksheets will be QR-coded, which can be scanned to ascertain their authenticity at any time, according to DNA. The Meghalaya board introduced the move to reign in counterfeiting of official marksheets.

MBOSE Class 10 exams were conducted between 2 and 16 March 2017. The Class 12 exams were held from 3 to 29 March 2017. The students can also check their results through the MBOSE's SMS service.

For results of Class 10 exams, students should type <MBOSE10>space<Roll Number> and send the text to either 56263 or 5676750.

For the Class 12 Arts stream results candidates must use the format: <MBOSE12A> space<Roll number> and send to 56263 or 5676750. They can also type <MG10>space<Roll Number> and send to 52070.