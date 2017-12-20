Mayawati argues Yogi Adityanath govt to withdraw UPCOCA bill, says it may be misused to suppress minorities

Lucknow: BSP chief Mayawati has demanded the withdrawal of the UPCOCA bill, which was introduced in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on, saying the ruling government might misuse it to suppress dalits and religious minorities.

The state government introduced the bill to enact a stringent law on the lines of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) to combat land mafia, mining mafia and organised crimes in the state.

Mayawati said the Adityanath government is already miusing various laws for communal and political reasons, and the UPCOCA bill, if passed, will only worsen the situation.

"Laws are grossly misused in the state to the extent that any BJP worker walks up to a police station and the police registers false cases against people," Mayawati said in a statement in Lucknow.

"The UPCOCA will be used for suppression of poor, dalits, backwards and the religious minorities," she said, adding that the she wanted the bill be withdrawan in public interest.