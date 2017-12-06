Max Super Specialty Hospital row: Newborn dies a week after doctors wrongly pronounce him dead

The newborn who was erroneously declared dead by New Delhi's Max Super Specialty Hospital passed away on Wednesday, according to media reports.

Max hospital newborn twins medical negligence case: The newborn who was found to be alive later by parents has also passed away during treatment at a hospital in Pitampura #Delhi — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2017

On 1 December, a pair of premature twins were declared dead by the private hospital, and handed in a polythene bag to their parents who realised that one of them was alive only when they were on the way to perform the last rites. The twins were delivered on 30 November, 2017.

Police then registered a case in the matter under Section 308 of the IPC which governs cases related to attempt to commit culpable homicide and can attract imprisonment of up to seven years.

The Delhi government also ordered an inquiry into the "criminal negligence" with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal promising "strict action".

On Sunday, the Delhi Police sent a notice to the administration of the hospital in a case of medical negligence, asking the the private hospital to be available for questioning over the issue and has also asked for detailed information of the incident.

A day later, the hospital terminated the services of two doctors involved in the declaration of the 22-week-old premature baby as dead.



"While the inquiry by the expert group which includes external experts from IMA is still in process, we have decided to terminate the services of the two treating doctors, Dr AP Mehta and Dr Vishal Gupta in the case relating to the twin extreme pre-term babies," the hospital said in a statement. "This strict action has been taken on the basis of our initial discussions with the expert group and as a reflection of our commitment to higher standards of care," the statement added.

The Delhi Medical Council (DMC) also has taken cognisance of the case and decided to examine it, said the registrar of the DMC, Girish Tyagi.