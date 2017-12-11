Max Hospital in Shalimar Bagh loses license: AAP govt slams BJP for questioning its decision

New Delhi: Slamming the BJP for "opposing" cancellation of licence of Max Hospital in New Delhi, Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday asked what relationship does it have with the hospital.

"The way in which the BJP shamelessly stood behind Max Hospital yesterday, we want to ask this to the people of BJP: Without having any love for the baby's mother, what love did you have for Max Hospital? Why do you love the hospital? What is your relationship with the hospital? What is the deal behind it?" AAP Delhi convener Gopal Rai said at a media meet in New Delhi.

Rai added that they were not against doctors or private hospitals, but only against hospitals which were looting people.

The Delhi government had on Friday cancelled the hospital's licence for erroneously declaring a newborn dead. But on Sunday, Bharatiya Janata Party's Delhi President Manoj Tiwari had questioned the decision.

On Sunday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also said that his government was not against private hospitals, but they can't remain silent on inhuman criminal negligence and slammed Tiwari for "supporting" Max Hospital.

The Delhi Medical Association (DMA) has threatened to go on strike from Thursday, if the decision to cancel the licence is not revoked by the government.

A baby boy was declared dead by Max Hospital on 30 November and handed over to the parents in a plastic bag, along with his still-born sister. However, the baby started moving while being taken for burial. He was then admitted in a clinic in Pitampura, but died on Wednesday.