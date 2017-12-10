Max Hospital employees burn Arvind Kejriwal's effigies, claim they lost their jobs due to govt action

New Delhi: Employees of Max Hospital in New Delhi, whose licence was cancelled by the Delhi government, burned effigies of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and health minister Satyendar Jain outside the hospital on Saturday afternoon, police said.

Around 25 employees, mainly lower rung staff, protested outside the hospital in Shalimar Bagh of west Delhi, Deputy Commissioner of Police Aslam Khan told IANS

The protestors claimed that they lost their jobs due to the government action, he said.

Earlier in the day, patients who came for treatment also protested outside the hospital after the hospial denied them admission them.

On Friday, the hospital's licence was cancelled with immediate effect, after it erroneously declared a new born dead last month.

The hospital cannot admit new patients and can only continue treatment of patients who were currently admitted, according to the government order.

The Delhi Medical Association (DMA) on Saturday called Delhi government's decision to cancel the licence of Max Hospital "irrational and autocratic".

The DMA added that the government should have waited for the report of Delhi Medical Council (DMC) which would be submitted in a few days.

According to DMA, while the investigation against the concerned doctors was expected, the decision to shut down the entire hospital was too harsh.

"The decision to shut the entire hospital is irrational and autocratic. Private hospitals bear 80 per cent of the patients' burden in Delhi. Action against the concerned doctors is expected but why should all other departments and the hospital suffer?," Ashwini Goyal of DMA saidon Saturday.

The baby boy was declared dead by Max Hospital on 30 November and handed over to the parents in a plastic bag, along with his still-born sister. However, the newborn started moving while being taken for burial.

The baby was later admitted in a clinic in Pitampura, but died on Wednesday.