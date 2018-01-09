Matunga station on Mumbai Central Railway enters Limca Book of Records for having an all-woman staff

Mumbai: The Matunga suburban station on the Central Railway (CR) has found its way into the Limca Book of Records for having an all-woman staff, an official said on Tuesday.

The achievement comes six months after Matunga became the first railway station in the country to be run by an all-woman staff.

"We are happy to inform that six months after the Central Railway appointed an all-woman staff at Matunga, this station has figured in the Limca Book of Records 2018," said the Railway official.

"The credit for this goes to Central Railway General Manager DK Sharma, who started this initiative of empowering women," he said.

The station is being manned exclusively by women staffers since July 2017, a first on the Indian Railways, he said.

A team of 41 women staffers at the station includes personnel from the RPF, commercial and operating departments. These staffers work under the supervision of station manager Mamta Kulkarni.

Chief PRO of CR Sunil Udasi said, "The staff has been handling all operations of the station round-the-clock for the last six months and results are positive and encouraging.

"The idea is to create an environment where women are encouraged to take a decision about their own personal and professional well-being," he said.