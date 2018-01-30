Matrimonial site 'objectifying' brides turns out to be Gul Panag's social media experiment: Twitterati first offer outrage, then plaudits

Twitterati were outraged after a matrimonial website claiming to offer "brides who will meet your demands" hit the headlines. What they didn't know is that it was all part of a social media experiment by actress Gul Panag and a TV channel.

The website — mysonikudi.com — categorised brides into 12 bizarre criteria such as 5-star etiquette, black beauty, agyakaari, sanskaari, bride school trained, and NRI ready.

Panag voiced concern on Monday over My Soni Kudi, which assured prospectors that each bride "passes through rigorous layers of quality checks pertaining to aesthetics, skills-sets and behavioral patterns."

https://t.co/bGpzq4OD1k

So, a portal that has brides on display😶

Pick from Sanskari, Agyakaari, NRI-ready, etc!

If this doesn’t make us cringe, what will? Why is it expected out of women to fit into these 'types'? Do we really need to change just to get married? #ChangeHerNot pic.twitter.com/9uwTjvRcSi — Gul Panag (@GulPanag) January 29, 2018

On Tuesday, Panag revealed that the website was a fake and part of an experiment with Zee TV to "mirror a harsh social reality."

Glad to see the outrage on https://t.co/em9pblO0Np. While the site isn't real, the issue is. It was a social media experiment by @zeetv & me, to mirror a harsh social reality-unfair expectations from girls to change themselves for marriage. Time for a conversation #ChangeHerNot https://t.co/tpcnSIcXnB — Gul Panag (@GulPanag) January 30, 2018

However, in the meantime, the website received severe backlash on Twitter with hundreds of people tweeting along with the hashtag ChangeHerNot.

The claim of providing "made-to-measure" brides was soundly mocked on social media:

So now there is actual organized supply of ‘made-to-order’ brides! Still can’t believe what I saw! Why do we expect all this from women? #ChangeHerNot @MySoniKudi. https://t.co/vGqt4kkkXG — Sushil K Kashyap (@SushilKashyap01) January 29, 2018

How pathetic of the mentality? @http://mysonikudi.com/about-us/ ...look at the filters they offer..i'm surprised and baffled with the profile of the ppl on this rubbish site..#UtterDisgrace.. #ChangeHerNot pic.twitter.com/ztw8XR0H7W — Madhuri Patwal (@Maddhy) January 29, 2018

Why fair skin brides ?? #ChangeHerNot @MySoniKudi don't know when the world is going to straighten their complexion issue . https://t.co/w6QShhlKjf pic.twitter.com/BGZkk07PE3 — Kajol Saxena (@kajol_saxena) January 29, 2018

Hey @MySoniKudi, I have a 4 year old niece. I fear for her when I see morons like you who supply "made-to-measure-brides"! What kind of a world do you want to create! Your site almost made me throw up! These are human beings you are talking about not things! #ChangeHerNot — Anshul Trivedi (@anshultrivedi47) January 29, 2018

Offline version of the site is found in most of those matrimony books that are present and circulated in all castes etc. And things are worse these days. No wonder love marriages are still a taboo in many small towns and villages. Honor killings still exists. — your worst nightmare (@kalpesh_78) January 30, 2018

While the website remained active post the revelation, Panag's 'experiment' was applauded on Twitter:

What a great way to change mentality, all thanks to @zeetv and @GulPanag for great move #ChangeHerNot — Hossain Indian (@i_mahasin) January 30, 2018

she doesn’t! #ChangeHerNot, an amazing social experiment by @zeetv Here’s where we draw a line — ⛺CHINTU 🌀 DAS👑😇 (@Chintud34269620) January 30, 2018

A big thanks to @ZeeTV for making everyone aware to talk against such problem. We should change our mindset @MySoniKudi #ChangeHerNot — Sagar Parmar - CyberKing (@SagarParmar008) January 30, 2018

.@GulPanag #ChangeHerNot Oh my-my the initiative @zeetv looks stunning I don't want to get married because I love me as I am — Agnes “INDIAN" (@MusicalLyf) January 30, 2018