Matrimonial site 'objectifying' brides turns out to be Gul Panag's social media experiment: Twitterati first offer outrage, then plaudits

India FP Staff Jan 30, 2018 18:37:39 IST

Twitterati were outraged after a matrimonial website claiming to offer "brides who will meet your demands" hit the headlines. What they didn't know is that it was all part of a social media experiment by actress Gul Panag and a TV channel.

The website — mysonikudi.com — categorised brides into 12 bizarre criteria such as 5-star etiquette, black beauty, agyakaari, sanskaari, bride school trained, and NRI ready.

Panag voiced concern on Monday over My Soni Kudi, which assured prospectors that each bride "passes through rigorous layers of quality checks pertaining to aesthetics, skills-sets and behavioral patterns."

On Tuesday, Panag revealed that the website was a fake and part of an experiment with Zee TV to "mirror a harsh social reality."

However, in the meantime, the website received severe backlash on Twitter with hundreds of people tweeting along with the hashtag ChangeHerNot.

The claim of providing "made-to-measure" brides was soundly mocked on social media:

While the website remained active post the revelation, Panag's 'experiment' was applauded on Twitter: 


Published Date: Jan 30, 2018 18:35 PM | Updated Date: Jan 30, 2018 18:37 PM

