Mathura: Uttar Pradesh Police suspends 3 policemen after robbers kill 2 traders

Mathura: Three police officials were suspended on Wednesday in the wake of the robbery incident in Koyalawali Gali in Mathura in which two traders were killed on Tuesday.

Sub-inspector Prateek Kumar, in-charge police out post Holi Gate, along with two constables have been suspended for the incident, superintendent of police (city) Ashok Kumar said.

He added that local police officials have been given a time of three days to crack the case.

Meanwhile, Director General of Police Uttar Pradesh Sulkhan Singh and state Power Minister Srikant Sharma are scheduled to visit Mathura on Thursday to take stock of the situation.

Additional Director General, Agra Zone, Ajai Anand also visited the spot this evening and assured the traders that the case would be worked out at the earliest.

"We are planning to launch a scheme for the safety of traders," he told the traders.

"It is a serious matter and we have taken it seriously," ADG Anand told reporters, adding the visit of the DGP showsthe concern of the government about the incident.