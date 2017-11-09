Massive search operation launched in Kashmir's Shopian after intel reports about militants

Srinagar: Security forces started a massive search operation in over a dozen villages in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Thursday following intelligence reports about the presence of militants.

Police said the Rashtriya Rifles, the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the state police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) undertook the operation.

More than the objective of targeting militants, these operations are aimed at "area domination" so as to keep the militants on the run and to prevent them from establishing a base in heavily populated areas.