Massive search operation launched in Kashmir's Shopian after intel reports about militants

IndiaIANSNov, 09 2017 13:33:27 IST

Srinagar: Security forces started a massive search operation in over a dozen villages in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Thursday following intelligence reports about the presence of militants.

Representational image. Reuters

Police said the Rashtriya Rifles, the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the state police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) undertook the operation.

More than the objective of targeting militants, these operations are aimed at "area domination" so as to keep the militants on the run and to prevent them from establishing a base in heavily populated areas.


Published Date: Nov 09, 2017 01:33 pm | Updated Date: Nov 09, 2017 01:33 pm


Top Stories