Massive fire engulfs chemical plant in Vadodara, fire engines rushed, no reports of casualty yet

A fire broke out at the Camcon Chemicals factory at Manjusar in Vadodara on Tuesday, media reports said.

At least three fire tenders are trying to control the situation and there have been no reports of any casualties so far, NDTV reported.

Gujarat: Fire breaks out in a chemical plant near Vadodara. Fire tenders at the spot pic.twitter.com/Rkz4rNdCTm — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2018

The report said short circuit is suspected to be the reason for the fire.

Earlier, on Tuesday, four members of a family were killed when a fire broke out at a provisions store in a multi-storey residential building in Naranpura area of Ahmedabad.

According to The Times of India, Vadodara has witnessed major fires in 2017 like the one at the collector office and at Schaefflar India at Maneja. Vadodara Fire and Emergency Services (VFES) said that 243 premises used by commercial enterprises, where daily footfall is in thousands, have been served notices for not following prescribed norms regarding fire safety.