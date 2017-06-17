Marriage in UP cancelled over beef dish: Obsession with the cow just unlocked a new level

It is safe to say now that the cow has become an unhealthy focus of many politicians and leaders in our country. This obsession with cows and beef-eating has reached such a level that marriages are now getting cancelled because of it!

Parents of a bride in Rampur in Uttar Pradesh cancelled her marriage after the groom's family's demanded that they be served beef at the nikah ceremony. The incident took place in Dariyagarh village under Bhot police station.

The condition put by the groom's family was: Either serve our guests with beef preparations or be prepared for cancellation of the marriage.

One wonders, though, whether the cancellation of the marriage was really a bad thing. The controversy over the ban on sale of cattle aside, if someone wants to eat beef (or, for that matter, anything) to such an extent that the person is willing to cancel a marriage over it, you may just be better off if you didn't marry that person.

The bride's parents also rejected the demand for a car. So, apart from placing a non-negotiable demand of beef dishes, the groom's side was also demanding dowry. The groom's family probably deserves an award for becoming the prime example of how not to behave during a marriage.

The girl's relatives lodged a police complaint against the groom's parents and some others.

Patwai SHO Rajesh Kumar Tiwari on Friday said a case has been registered against the groom’s relatives and investigation is on.

We here at FP Special Forces are also really fond of good food. We also understand how sometimes, cravings for good food can make people do weird things. But if you decide who you are going to marry on the basis of whether you get the food you want or not, you probably need some help.

With inputs from PTI