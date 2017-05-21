March to Nabanna: Tight police arrangements in place for Left Front's peasants' rally in Kolkata

Kolkata: Almost two years since a march to the state secretariat Nabanna in August 2015 by Left peasants' organisations turned violent after police blocked their way, strict arrangements have been made to avoid any untoward situation during a similar rally on Monday.

According to a senior Kolkata Police officer, 2,000 police personnel will be on duty in and around the city so that daily life was not hampered because of the rally to Nabanna tomorrow.

Forces from the Rapid Action Force (RAF), Quick Response Team will be posted at crucial points of the city under the direct supervision of senior officers of the rank of Deputy Commissioners, the officer said.

"We will not allow anybody to create any nuisance tomorrow. Strict action will be taken as we have arranged for a huge number of police personnel for the proposed rally to the state secretariat," the officer said.

Kolkata Police along with their counterparts in Howrah, have chalked out special plans to counter the rally to Nabanna tomorrow, he said adding, there will be three-level security arrangements tomorrow.

Keeping in mind that there could be thousands of party enthusiasts pouring from the districts to participate in the rally, the Kolkata Police Traffic department has planned for some disruptions in and around the city.

"Traffic disruptions will be especially around the Maidan area and towards the approach to the second Hooghly Bridge from AJC Bose Road. Necessary diversions will be made as and when required," a senior officer of the Traffic department said.

At least 11 farmers' wings of the Left Front in the state are scheduled to hold the "march to Nabanna" rally tomorrow to protest anti-farmer measures.

On 27 August 2015, several Left activists including CPI(M) Politburo member Biman Bose and 25 policemen were injured as Left Front supporters fought a pitched battle with the police when the cops tried to stop their march to the state secretariat.

In Kolkata, police had resorted to cane charge, while in Howrah, the police used water cannons and lobbed teargas shells to disperse the agitating Left Front activists.