Maratha morcha in Mumbai postponed to 6 March due to election code of conduct

Mumbai: The silent rally of Maratha community in the city under the banner of 'Maratha Kranti Morcha' has been postponed to 6 March in the wake of election code of conduct currently in force for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls.

Earlier, it was decided that the rally would take place on 31 January but in a meeting held in Mumbai on Sunday, it was decided to hold the rally on March 6, a statement issued by the organisers said.

The Mumbai rally is supposed to be the last in the series of rallies that were taken out throughout the state by the community members demanding inclusion in OBC category and strict punishment for accused in the Kopardi rape and murder case.

Some leaders had objected to the date of January 31 as election code would have restricted the government from making any promise or assurance regarding the demands.