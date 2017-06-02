Maoists in Jharkhand torch nine vehicles, assault labourers

You are here:
IndiaIANSJun, 02 2017 14:56:38 IST

Ranchi: Maoist guerrillas torched nine vehicles involved in road construction works in Jharkhand's Giridih district on Friday after they were denied levies, the state police said.

Representational image. PTI

The Maoists raided a camp office of a private road construction company in Bagabandh village under the Madhuban police station jurisdiction. They also thrashed the labourers working there, the police said.

Later, around 15 militants torched the company's vehicles, which included a Bolero jeep, JCB machines, a bike and other vehicles.

In 2017 alone, the Moists here have torched more than 50 vehicles engaged in road construction or carrying goods.


Published Date: Jun 02, 2017 02:54 pm | Updated Date: Jun 02, 2017 02:56 pm

